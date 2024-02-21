No. 15 Creighton knocks off top-ranked UConn 85-66

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half as Creighton built a…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half as Creighton built a double-digit lead, and the No. 15 Bluejays knocked off UConn 85-66 Tuesday night for the program’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team.

Creighton (20-7, 10-6 Big East) led by 23 points with 10 minutes left but saw its lead cut to 10 before holding the Huskies scoreless on five straight possessions, rebuilding their cushion and prompting students to leave their seats to prepare to storm the court — which they did as soon as the buzzer sounded.

UConn (24-3, 14-2) had its 14-game win streak end three days after it beat then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points for one of the most impressive victories of the season — and one day after it was voted as the first unanimous No. 1 this season in the AP poll.

No. 5 TENNESSEE 72, MISSOURI 67

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Dalton Knecht scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, Tobe Awaka had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tennessee overcame a slow start to beat Missouri.

Jonas Aidoo added 14 points and Zakai Zeigler 10 for the Volunteers (20-6, 10-3), who trailed by seven in second half before rallying to win their fifth straight at Mizzou Arena and close within a half game of No. 13 Alabama in the conference race.

Sean East II scored 24 points and Noah Carter had 20 for the Tigers (8-18, 0-13), who have lost 15 of their last 16 overall.

No. 18 SAINT MARY’S 70 SAN FRANCISCO 66

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points, Alex Ducas added 18 and Saint Mary’s extended the longest active winning streak in the nation to 14 straight games with a victory over San Francisco.

The Gaels (22-6, 13-0 West Coast Conference) remained the only team in the country unbeaten in conference play but it didn’t come easy against their cross-bay rivals.

They came through late to snap a six-game winning streak for the Dons (21-7, 10-3).

Aidan Mahaney added 12 points, including a key 3-pointer late that needed a replay review to count after officials originally ruled it was tipped in after bouncing high off the rim.

Marcus Williams scored 26 points to lead San Francisco.

UTAH STATE 68, No. 19 SAN DIEGO STATE 63

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Darius Brown II scored a season-high 25 points and Utah State beat San Diego State to take sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference.

Great Osobor matched his career high with seven assists while adding 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-5, 10-4), who went ahead for good late in the first half on a 3-pointer by Brown.

Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points for the Aztecs (20-7, 9-5), who have lost five of their past six road games. San Diego State went 3 of 19 from beyond the arc.

No. 23 TEXAS TECH 82, TCU 81

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 19 points and put Texas Tech ahead to stay with a three-point play with 39 seconds remaining as the Red Raiders rallied from a double-digit deficit and beat TCU.

Texas Tech (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) trailed 69-59 with 6:55 left. Isaacs scored nine of his points after that, including two more free throws with 12 seconds left.

Darrion Williams, Joe Toussaint and Kerwin Walton each had 14 points for the Red Raiders, who matched ninth-ranked Kansas and No. 11 Baylor for third place in the Big 12 standings — the top four teams get a double-bye into the quarterfinal round of the 14-team conference tournament next month.

Emanuel Miller and Avery Anderson III each had 15 points to lead six players scoring in double figures for TCU (18-8, 7-6)

NO. 25 BYU 78, No. 11 BAYLOR 71

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Aly Khalifa had 14 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds to lead BYU to a victory over Baylor.

Jaxson Robinson scored 16 points and Trevin Knell added 13 for the Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12), who earned their third home victory over a Top 25 opponent this season.

Jalen Bridges finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bears. Ja’Kobe Walter and Yves Missi tallied 13 points apiece for Baylor (19-7, 8-5), which lost for just the second time in seven games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.