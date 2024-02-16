No. 14 Illinois visits Maryland after Shannon’s 31-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois faces the Maryland Terrapins after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 31 points in Illinois’ 97-68 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Terrapins are 11-3 in home games. Maryland is 1-6 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Illini are 9-4 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 19.2 more points per game (83.0) than Maryland allows to opponents (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 20.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Shannon is averaging 21.1 points for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.