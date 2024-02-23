No. 11 Baylor hosts Shead and No. 2 Houston

Houston Cougars (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (19-7, 8-5 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston faces the No. 11 Baylor Bears after Jamal Shead scored 26 points in Houston’s 73-65 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears are 13-1 in home games. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 82.6 points while shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Cougars are 10-3 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is 20-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game.

Baylor averages 82.6 points, 27.3 more per game than the 55.3 Houston gives up. Houston has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

