No. 11 Baylor faces No. 25 BYU following Walter’s 23-point game

Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (18-7, 6-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Baylor visits the No. 25 BYU Cougars after Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points in Baylor’s 94-81 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cougars have gone 13-2 in home games. BYU is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 8-4 in Big 12 play. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Yves Missi averaging 8.5.

BYU averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars.

Walter averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.