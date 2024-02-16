No. 1 UConn Huskies host No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 UConn Huskies take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Huskies have gone 13-0 in home games. UConn is the leader in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 10-3 against conference opponents. Marquette is the top team in the Big East with 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 10.6.

UConn makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Marquette averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UConn allows.

The Huskies and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 15 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UConn.

Tyler Kolek is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 79.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.