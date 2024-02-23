New Mexico hosts conference foe Air Force

Air Force Falcons (8-17, 1-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-6, 9-5 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (8-17, 1-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-6, 9-5 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ethan Taylor and the Air Force Falcons take on JT Toppin and the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday.

The Lobos have gone 12-2 at home. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Toppin averaging 3.5.

The Falcons have gone 1-12 against MWC opponents. Air Force has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

New Mexico scores 83.0 points, 11.9 more per game than the 71.1 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 15.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Lobos.

Taylor is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

