New Hampshire faces conference rival NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (7-17, 3-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (14-10, 6-5 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (7-17, 3-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (14-10, 6-5 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE:

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. New Hampshire is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders are 3-9 against America East opponents. NJIT has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

New Hampshire is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 67.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 73.2 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

