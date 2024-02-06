Nebraska plays Northwestern after Tominaga’s 31-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the Northwestern Wildcats after Keisei Tominaga scored 31 points in Nebraska’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats are 11-1 in home games. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 6-6 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Northwestern makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Nebraska has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Rienk Mast is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.