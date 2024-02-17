NC State takes on Clemson after Horne’s 31-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (15-9, 7-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (17-7, 7-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

NC State Wolfpack (15-9, 7-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (17-7, 7-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays the Clemson Tigers after DJ Horne scored 31 points in NC State’s 83-79 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 at home. Clemson averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Wolfpack have gone 7-6 against ACC opponents. NC State averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Clemson makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). NC State has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Wolfpack face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Mohamed Diarra is averaging 4.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Horne is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.