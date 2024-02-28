Navy takes on Lafayette following Benigni’s 20-point outing

Lafayette Leopards (11-18, 10-6 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (10-17, 6-10 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lafayette Leopards (11-18, 10-6 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (10-17, 6-10 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces the Lafayette Leopards after Austin Benigni scored 20 points in Navy’s 76-66 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Midshipmen have gone 8-5 in home games. Navy is eighth in the Patriot League with 12.1 assists per game led by Benigni averaging 3.7.

The Leopards are 10-6 in Patriot League play. Lafayette is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Jenkins averaging 5.2.

Navy scores 66.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 67.4 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 63.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 67.6 Navy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 16.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Eric Sondberg is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 9.2 points. Devin Hines is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.