Navy takes on Boston University, aims to end 7-game slide

Navy Midshipmen (8-16, 4-9 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (10-16, 5-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy aims to end its seven-game losing streak with a victory against Boston University.

The Terriers are 5-6 in home games. Boston University has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Midshipmen are 4-9 against Patriot League opponents. Navy has a 1-10 record against teams above .500.

Boston University’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Navy gives up. Navy averages 66.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 65.8 Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Austin Benigni is averaging 15.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 8.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 32.9% over the past 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

