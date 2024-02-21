Napper’s 16 help Longwood beat UNC Asheville 80-75

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Walyn Napper had 16 points in Longwood’s 80-75 victory against UNC Asheville on Wednesday night. Napper…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Walyn Napper had 16 points in Longwood’s 80-75 victory against UNC Asheville on Wednesday night.

Napper also added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Lancers (17-11, 5-8 Big South Conference). Johnathan Massie scored 14 points while going 2 of 4 and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. Michael Christmas was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (19-10, 11-3) were led in scoring by Josh Banks, who finished with 23 points. Drew Pember added 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks for UNC Asheville. Fletcher Abee also had 14 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.