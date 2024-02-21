N.C. A&T takes on Stony Brook, aims to stop 5-game skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-20, 5-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (14-13, 7-7 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-20, 5-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (14-13, 7-7 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T heads into the matchup with Stony Brook as losers of five in a row.

The Seawolves have gone 10-3 at home. Stony Brook is ninth in the CAA scoring 72.0 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Aggies are 5-9 in CAA play. N.C. A&T averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6-13 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Stony Brook is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 48.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Stony Brook gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 15.2 points for the Seawolves.

Camian Shell is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

