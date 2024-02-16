Morehead State visits UT Martin after Crews’ 32-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (20-6, 11-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (16-10, 9-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (20-6, 11-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (16-10, 9-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the Morehead State Eagles after Jacob Crews scored 32 points in UT Martin’s 77-68 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Skyhawks are 9-2 in home games. UT Martin is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 11-2 against OVC opponents. Morehead State averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Drew Thelwell with 6.2.

UT Martin averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UT Martin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crews averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Jordan Sears is shooting 39.9% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Riley Minix is averaging 20 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

