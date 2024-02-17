Moody scores 29 to lead Montana to 88-69 victory over Montana State

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 29 points as Montana beat Montana State 88-69 on Saturday night. Moody was…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Aanen Moody scored 29 points as Montana beat Montana State 88-69 on Saturday night.

Moody was 9-of-17 shooting, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Grizzlies (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky Conference). Dischon Thomas scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Josh Vazquez was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Bobcats (11-15, 6-7) were led by Eddie Turner III with 18 points. Brandon Walker. Robert Ford III also totaled nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

