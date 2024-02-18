Mitchell, Canisius Golden Griffins to visit Emejuru, Siena Saints

Canisius Golden Griffins (9-15, 4-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-21, 3-11 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Canisius Golden Griffins (9-15, 4-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-21, 3-11 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Frank Mitchell and the Canisius Golden Griffins take on Giovanni Emejuru and the Siena Saints in MAAC action Sunday.

The Saints have gone 2-9 at home. Siena is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Griffins are 4-10 in MAAC play. Canisius allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Siena scores 60.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 74.3 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 71.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 75.2 Siena allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emejuru is scoring 10.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for Siena.

Tre Dinkins averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points and 12.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

