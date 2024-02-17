Missouri State hosts Valparaiso after Stafford’s 21-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (6-20, 2-13 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-12, 6-9 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-20, 2-13 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-12, 6-9 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -13; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Missouri State Bears after Isaiah Stafford scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 86-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bears are 7-4 in home games. Missouri State is second in the MVC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clay averaging 4.7.

The Beacons are 2-13 against conference opponents. Valparaiso is 4-18 against opponents with a winning record.

Missouri State scores 71.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 74.8 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 41.7% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bears. Clay is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Stafford is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Beacons: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

