Mississippi Valley State visits Alabama State after Brown’s 38-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-25, 0-12 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (11-14, 6-6 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Rayquan Brown scored 38 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 80-57 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 5-4 in home games. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 6.6.

The Delta Devils are 0-12 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Alabama State scores 69.5 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 80.2 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Alabama State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range is shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.1 points. Antonio Madlock is shooting 35.6% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Brown is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Delta Devils. Arecko Gipson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

