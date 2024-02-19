Mississippi Valley State visits Alabama State after Brown’s 38-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-25, 0-12 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (11-14, 6-6 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-25, 0-12 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (11-14, 6-6 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -16; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Alabama State Hornets after Rayquan Brown scored 38 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 80-57 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 5-4 in home games. Alabama State leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 39.6 boards. Ubong Okon paces the Hornets with 6.6 rebounds.

The Delta Devils are 0-12 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Okon is averaging three points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Brown is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

