Mississippi Valley State ends 29-game skid, beats Prairie View A&M 57-51

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Rayquan Brown scored 21 points and Mississippi Valley State beat Prairie View A&M 57-51 on Monday night, snapping a 29-game losing streak dating to last season.

Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:46 left to play to give the Delta Devils (1-27, 1-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 51-48 lead. Donovan Sanders made two free throws to push the lead to five before Javontae Hopkins answered with a three-point play to pull the Panthers (10-18, 5-10) within 53-51 with 21 seconds remaining.

Danny Washington made two foul shots with 19 seconds left and Arecko Gipson sank two more 15 seconds later to clinch the victory.

Washington, Gipson and Sanders, a reserve, all added 12 points apiece for the Delta Devils. Washington grabbed eight rebounds.

Hopkins and reserve Chris Felix Jr. both scored 17 to pace the Panthers (10-18, 5-10). Brian Myles had a career-high 22 rebounds to go with seven points and two blocked shots.

The Delta Devils took a 27-23 lead into halftime.

The Panthers used a 9-4 run to begin the second half, grabbing a one-point lead.

