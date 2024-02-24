Mississippi State faces LSU following Smith’s 24-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8, 7-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-12, 6-7 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8, 7-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-12, 6-7 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on the LSU Tigers after Tolu Smith scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 83-71 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 10-4 on their home court. LSU ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Jordan Wright leads the Tigers with 5.1 boards.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in SEC play. Mississippi State scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

LSU makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Mississippi State averages 74.5 points per game, 0.2 more than the 74.3 LSU gives up.

The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Tigers.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.