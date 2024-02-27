Mintz and Syracuse host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-12, 7-9 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (18-10, 9-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 88-85 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange have gone 13-2 at home. Syracuse is sixth in the ACC scoring 76.3 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Hokies are 7-9 in conference play. Virginia Tech scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 74.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 75.0 Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Hokies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mintz is averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

