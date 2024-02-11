Minnesota visits Krikke and Iowa

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -6.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Ben Krikke scored 22 points in Iowa’s 89-79 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hawkeyes are 9-3 in home games. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 18.2 assists per game led by Tony Perkins averaging 4.3.

The Golden Gophers are 6-5 in conference games. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Iowa averages 84.0 points, 16.4 more per game than the 67.6 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 75.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 77.7 Iowa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Perkins is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

