Mims, Mayo power South Dakota State to 97-70 victory over Denver

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 10:56 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matthew Mims had 21 points, Zeke Mayo scored 20 and South Dakota State rolled to a 97-70 victory over Denver on Thursday night.

Mims shot 6 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Jackrabbits (16-12, 9-4 Summit League). Mayo made 6 of 14 shots and all eight of his free throws, adding five rebounds. Charlie Easley hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

Touko Tainamo finished with 22 points to lead the Pioneers (15-14, 6-8). Tommy Bruner added 21 points and two steals. Jaxon Brenchley totaled 17 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

