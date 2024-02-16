Milton and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions visit conference foe Alabama State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 5-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (11-13, 6-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 5-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (11-13, 6-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kylen Milton and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions visit Antonio Madlock and the Alabama State Hornets in SWAC play Saturday.

The Hornets have gone 5-3 in home games. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by D’ante Bass averaging 6.0.

The Golden Lions have gone 5-6 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 30th in college basketball averaging 10.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.2% from downtown. Rashad Williams leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

Alabama State averages 69.3 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 82.9 UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Bass is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Williams is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists. Milton is averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

