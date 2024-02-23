Miller, TCU Horned Frogs host the Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-10, 5-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-8, 7-6 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-10, 5-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-8, 7-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emanuel Miller and the TCU Horned Frogs host Dan Skillings Jr. and the Cincinnati Bearcats in Big 12 play.

The Horned Frogs are 11-2 in home games. TCU leads college basketball with 19.2 fast break points per game.

The Bearcats have gone 5-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati ranks fourth in the Big 12 scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 6.7.

TCU makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Cincinnati averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 9.5 points. Miller is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

Lakhin is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.