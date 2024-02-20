Miguel leads South Florida against UTSA after 25-point game

South Florida Bulls (19-5, 12-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-18, 2-11 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (19-5, 12-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-18, 2-11 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the UTSA Roadrunners after Selton Miguel scored 25 points in South Florida’s 90-86 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-7 at home. UTSA allows 83.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Bulls are 12-1 in AAC play. South Florida is eighth in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kasean Pryor averaging 5.8.

UTSA is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 42.4% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 45.7% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15 points. Miguel is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 76.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 74.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.