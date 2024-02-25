Michigan State hosts Thornton and Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 5-11 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 4…

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 5-11 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -10; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits the Michigan State Spartans after Bruce Thornton scored 25 points in Ohio State’s 88-79 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Spartans are 13-3 on their home court. Michigan State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 5-11 in conference games. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Michigan State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Ohio State scores 8.4 more points per game (74.6) than Michigan State allows to opponents (66.2).

The Spartans and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11 points. Malik Hall is shooting 59.4% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Thornton is averaging 16.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

