Miami (OH) visits Bowling Green following Hill’s 31-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-14, 7-7 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (17-10, 8-6 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Marcus Hill scored 31 points in Bowling Green’s 76-68 win against the Toledo Rockets.

The Falcons are 11-3 in home games. Bowling Green leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 38.1 boards. Rashaun Agee paces the Falcons with 9.4 rebounds.

The RedHawks are 7-7 in MAC play.

Bowling Green’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 21.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Falcons. Agee is averaging 14.1 points and 10.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

