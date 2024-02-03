Meyer leads Coastal Carolina against Marshall after 20-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-15, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-12, 6-4 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-15, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-12, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -11; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the Marshall Thundering Herd after Jacob Meyer scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 105-67 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-5 at home. Marshall is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chanticleers are 3-7 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Marshall’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Chanticleers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

Meyer is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Chanticleers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.