Meyer leads Coastal Carolina against Georgia State after 21-point outing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-17, 5-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Georgia State Panthers after Jacob Meyer scored 21 points in Coastal Carolina’s 74-67 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers are 7-3 in home games. Georgia State has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

The Chanticleers are 5-9 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina is fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 3.4.

Georgia State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 74.9 points per game, 0.6 more than the 74.3 Georgia State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Lucas Taylor is shooting 37.9% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Jon Sanders is averaging 7.4 points for the Chanticleers. Meyer is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

