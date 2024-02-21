Merrimack Warriors face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on 8-game win streak

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-18, 3-10 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (17-10, 11-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-18, 3-10 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (17-10, 11-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will attempt to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory against Saint Francis (PA).

The Warriors are 10-1 in home games. Merrimack is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash are 3-10 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) leads the NEC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 3.0.

Merrimack is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Cam Gregory is averaging 13.4 points for the Red Flash. Wilborn is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

