Merrimack visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Almonor’s 30-point game

Merrimack Warriors (18-10, 12-2 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-15, 8-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Ansley Almonor scored 30 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 68-58 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 7-6 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 77.8 points and is shooting 42.6%.

The Warriors are 12-2 in conference play. Merrimack is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 77.8 points, 11.9 more per game than the 65.9 Merrimack allows. Merrimack has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almonor is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

