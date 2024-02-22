Merrimack plays Saint Francis (PA), seeks 9th straight victory

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-18, 3-10 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (17-10, 11-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-18, 3-10 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (17-10, 11-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -13; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack heads into a matchup with Saint Francis (PA) as winners of eight games in a row.

The Warriors have gone 10-1 in home games. Merrimack is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Red Flash are 3-10 in NEC play.

Merrimack’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is averaging 17.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

