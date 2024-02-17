Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Merrimack earns 83-68 victory…

Merrimack earns 83-68 victory against Long Island

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Bryan Etumnu and Jordan Derkack scored 18 points apiece as Merrimack beat Long Island 83-68 on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

Etumnu added five rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Warriors (17-10, 11-2 Northeast Conference). Adam Clark had 17 points.

Andre Washington led the way for the Sharks (6-19, 5-8) with 16 points. Terell Strickland added 10 points, four assists and three steals for LIU. Eric Acker also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up