Mercer visits Huff and Chattanooga

Mercer Bears (14-15, 7-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (19-10, 11-5 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Mercer Bears (14-15, 7-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (19-10, 11-5 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Mercer Bears after Honor Huff scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 71-62 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 11-3 in home games. Chattanooga ranks eighth in the SoCon with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Sean Cusano averaging 6.0.

The Bears are 7-9 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Chattanooga averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Jalyn McCreary is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bears. David Thomas is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.