Mercer visits Chattanooga after Davis’ 21-point game

Mercer Bears (14-15, 7-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (19-10, 11-5 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Chattanooga Mocs after Jake Davis scored 21 points in Mercer’s 86-72 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs are 11-3 in home games. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 13.9 assists per game led by Honor Huff averaging 2.7.

The Bears are 7-9 in conference games. Mercer ranks sixth in the SoCon shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Chattanooga makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Mercer averages 70.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 71.1 Chattanooga gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Alexis is averaging 10.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mocs. Huff is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Davis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.5 points. Jalyn McCreary is shooting 56.0% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

