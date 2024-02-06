McNair and Boston University host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (15-8, 9-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (9-14, 4-6 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (15-8, 9-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (9-14, 4-6 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays the Colgate Raiders after Michael McNair scored 21 points in Boston University’s 72-71 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Terriers are 5-5 in home games. Boston University is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 64.1 points while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The Raiders are 9-1 in conference matchups. Colgate averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Boston University scores 64.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 64.7 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Boston University gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is scoring 10.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Terriers. Ethan Okwuosa is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Braeden Smith is shooting 39.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

