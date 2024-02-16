McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Portland State

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-14, 5-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (15-11, 6-7 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (12-14, 5-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (15-11, 6-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Portland State Vikings after Trenton McLaughlin scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 73-58 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 9-2 on their home court. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Kaelen Allen leads the Vikings with 6.8 boards.

The Lumberjacks are 5-7 in conference games. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Portland State is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 11.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vikings. Isiah Kirby is averaging 11.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Portland State.

McLaughlin is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Carson Basham is averaging 16.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

