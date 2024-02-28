McKoy leads Hawaii against UC Davis after 26-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-12, 8-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (16-12, 11-6 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-12, 8-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (16-12, 11-6 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the UC Davis Aggies after Justin McKoy scored 26 points in Hawaii’s 73-65 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Aggies have gone 9-6 at home. UC Davis scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 8-8 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 4.8.

UC Davis averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Rocak is averaging 5.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

da Silva is averaging 11.1 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Juan Munoz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

