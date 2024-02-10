McKoy and Hawaii host UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (15-8, 10-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-11, 5-7 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (15-8, 10-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-11, 5-7 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the UC Davis Aggies after Justin McKoy scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 94-86 overtime victory against the UCSD Tritons.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-6 in home games. Hawaii has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 10-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Hawaii averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 71.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 69.3 Hawaii gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. McKoy is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Ty Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.