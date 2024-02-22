McGee scores 21, Sacred Heart takes down Fairleigh Dickinson 99-91

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kyle McGee’s 21 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 99-91 on Thursday night. McGee was…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Kyle McGee’s 21 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 99-91 on Thursday night.

McGee was 8 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 7 from the line for the Pioneers (14-14, 8-5 Northeast Conference). Joey Reilly scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Raheem Solomon shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Knights (13-15, 7-6) were led by Joe Munden Jr., who posted 23 points and six rebounds. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 19 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals from Sean Moore.

