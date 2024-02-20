McCreary and Mercer host Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (10-17, 2-12 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-15, 5-9 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Citadel Bulldogs (10-17, 2-12 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-15, 5-9 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on the Citadel Bulldogs after Jalyn McCreary scored 27 points in Mercer’s 88-84 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears are 8-6 on their home court. Mercer is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 2-12 in conference play. Citadel is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Mercer’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Davis is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.1 points. McCreary is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

AJ Smith is averaging 16.5 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.