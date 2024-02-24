McCollum, Oklahoma Sooners square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma Sooners (18-8, 6-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-14, 4-9 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma Sooners (18-8, 6-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-14, 4-9 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javian McCollum and the Oklahoma Sooners take on Javon Small and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Cowboys have gone 10-5 in home games. Oklahoma State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Sooners are 6-7 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Oklahoma averages 75.9 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.1 Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Jalon Moore is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sooners. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

