May and Towson host Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (8-13, 3-5 CAA) at Towson Tigers (13-8, 6-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Christian May scored 23 points in Towson’s 67-56 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Tigers are 9-0 on their home court. Towson ranks second in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Huskies are 3-5 in conference games. Northeastern ranks third in the CAA scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Chris Doherty averaging 8.8.

Towson’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern scores 6.1 more points per game (70.0) than Towson allows (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: May is averaging 12.3 points for the Tigers. Nendah Tarke is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jared Turner is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.5 points. Doherty is averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

