Maryland visits Rutgers after Young’s 20-point showing

Maryland Terrapins (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Jahmir Young scored 20 points in Maryland’s 74-70 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 11-3 at home. Rutgers is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terrapins are 6-10 in Big Ten play. Maryland has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rutgers’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Maryland allows. Maryland has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Young is averaging 21.1 points and four assists for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 13.8 points and 10.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.