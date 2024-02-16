Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Thomas and Morgan State

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-14, 2-5 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-15, 4-3 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-14, 2-5 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-15, 4-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Will Thomas scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 79-72 overtime win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears have gone 5-3 in home games. Morgan State leads the MEAC with 35.4 points in the paint led by Rob Lawson averaging 9.0.

The Hawks are 2-5 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC scoring 65.5 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

Morgan State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 78.5 Morgan State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Thomas is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

Dionte Johnson is averaging 5.1 points for the Hawks. Troy Hupstead is averaging 11.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

