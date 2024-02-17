Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Morgan State following Thomas’ 23-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-14, 2-5 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-15, 4-3 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-14, 2-5 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-15, 4-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Will Thomas scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 79-72 overtime win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Morgan State ranks third in the MEAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Kameron Hobbs averaging 3.5.

The Hawks are 2-5 in conference matchups. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morgan State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Morgan State has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Thomas is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

Tyler Mack averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Troy Hupstead is averaging 11.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

