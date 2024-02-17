Marsh scores 23, leads Appalachian State over Louisiana 85-73

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh scored 23 points as Appalachian State beat Louisiana 85-73 on Saturday night. Marsh shot…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh scored 23 points as Appalachian State beat Louisiana 85-73 on Saturday night.

Marsh shot 6 for 9 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (22-5, 12-2 Sun Belt Conference). Donovan Gregory had 15 points and Myles Tate scored 10.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (17-10, 9-5) were led by Hosana Kitenge with 23 points and 13 rebounds. London Fields added 13 points. Joe Charles totaled nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

