Manon scores 25, Cornell takes down Dartmouth 89-80

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Manon scored 25 points as Cornell beat Dartmouth 89-80 on Saturday night.

Manon added four steals for the Big Red (19-4, 8-1 Ivy League). Nazir Williams scored 14 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. Jake Fiegen finished with 14 points.

Dusan Neskovic led the Big Green (5-17, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Jayden Williams added 13 points for Dartmouth. Jackson Munro also recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

